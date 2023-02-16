Balu Forge Indu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore, down 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore in December 2022 down 8.34% from Rs. 80.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2022 up 28.34% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 85.35 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.