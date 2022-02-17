Balu Forge Indu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.39 crore, up 87.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.39 crore in December 2021 up 87.84% from Rs. 42.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2021 up 476.97% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021 up 425% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 129.45 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.16% returns over the last 6 months and -29.95% over the last 12 months.