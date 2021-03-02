Balu Forge Indu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.80 crore, up 100598.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.80 crore in December 2020 up 100598.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020 up 10968.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020 up 25100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 215.00 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)