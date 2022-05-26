 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balu Forge Indu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore, up 89.72% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore in March 2022 up 89.72% from Rs. 43.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in March 2022 up 122.13% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022 up 80.4% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 97.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -58.11% over the last 12 months.

Balu Forge Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.29 80.63
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.29 80.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.37 59.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.32 1.92
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.89
Depreciation 0.28 0.20
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 11.78 5.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.97 11.86
Other Income 5.20 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.18 12.71
Interest 1.70 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.48 11.27
Exceptional Items -0.21 --
P/L Before Tax 13.27 11.27
Tax 2.64 2.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.64 8.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.64 8.30
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.64 8.30
Equity Share Capital 82.31 74.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
