Balu Forge Indu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.80 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.80 crore in June 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 48.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 65.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -54.26% returns over the last 6 months and -74.16% over the last 12 months.

Balu Forge Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.80 82.29 43.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.80 82.29 43.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.84 67.37 37.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.77 -8.32 0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.48 1.20 0.76
Depreciation 0.29 0.28 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.90 11.78 1.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.53 9.97 2.65
Other Income 3.01 5.20 5.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.54 15.18 7.85
Interest 1.64 1.70 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.90 13.48 5.27
Exceptional Items -- -0.21 --
P/L Before Tax 8.90 13.27 5.27
Tax 1.50 2.64 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.40 10.64 4.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.40 10.64 4.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.40 10.64 4.79
Equity Share Capital 83.36 82.31 68.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.43 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.29 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.43 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.29 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
