Balu Forge Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore, up 10.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.86% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

Balu Forge Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.39 60.56 80.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.39 60.56 80.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.72 42.45 59.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.40 -0.43 1.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.45 1.86 1.89
Depreciation 0.32 0.29 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.11 12.99 5.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.19 3.39 11.86
Other Income 2.62 6.58 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.81 9.97 12.71
Interest 2.76 2.62 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.06 7.34 11.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.06 7.34 11.27
Tax 5.60 2.52 2.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.45 4.83 8.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.45 4.83 8.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.45 4.83 8.30
Equity Share Capital 83.36 83.36 74.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 0.58 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.37 0.58 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 0.58 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.37 0.58 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited