Balu Forge Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore, up 10.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.86% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.