Balu Forge Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore, up 10.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.86% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 82.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.46% over the last 12 months.