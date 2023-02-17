English
    Balu Forge Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore, up 10.86% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.86% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

    Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

    Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 82.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.46% over the last 12 months.

    Balu Forge Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.3960.5680.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.3960.5680.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.7242.4559.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.40-0.431.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.861.89
    Depreciation0.320.290.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1112.995.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.193.3911.86
    Other Income2.626.580.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.819.9712.71
    Interest2.762.621.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.067.3411.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.067.3411.27
    Tax5.602.522.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.454.838.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.454.838.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.454.838.30
    Equity Share Capital83.3683.3674.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.581.12
    Diluted EPS1.370.581.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.581.12
    Diluted EPS1.370.581.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am