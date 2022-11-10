 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balrampur Chini Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore in September 2022 down 8.3% from Rs. 1,213.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in September 2022 down 138.35% from Rs. 81.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 103.02% from Rs. 139.25 crore in September 2021.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 329.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.

Balrampur Chini Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,113.10 1,080.08 1,213.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,113.10 1,080.08 1,213.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.48 203.04 43.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 898.91 687.32 888.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.99 73.95 70.75
Depreciation 28.35 28.21 28.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.65 71.35 76.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -44.28 16.20 106.69
Other Income 11.73 14.51 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.55 30.71 111.09
Interest 7.77 13.84 6.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -40.32 16.86 104.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -40.32 16.86 104.86
Tax -9.04 5.25 23.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.28 11.62 81.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.28 11.62 81.58
Equity Share Capital 20.40 20.40 20.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 0.57 3.89
Diluted EPS -1.53 0.57 3.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 0.57 3.89
Diluted EPS -1.53 0.57 3.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
