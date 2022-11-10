Balrampur Chini Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore in September 2022 down 8.3% from Rs. 1,213.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in September 2022 down 138.35% from Rs. 81.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 103.02% from Rs. 139.25 crore in September 2021.
Balrampur Chini shares closed at 329.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,113.10
|1,080.08
|1,213.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,113.10
|1,080.08
|1,213.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.48
|203.04
|43.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|898.91
|687.32
|888.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.99
|73.95
|70.75
|Depreciation
|28.35
|28.21
|28.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.65
|71.35
|76.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.28
|16.20
|106.69
|Other Income
|11.73
|14.51
|4.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.55
|30.71
|111.09
|Interest
|7.77
|13.84
|6.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.32
|16.86
|104.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.32
|16.86
|104.86
|Tax
|-9.04
|5.25
|23.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.28
|11.62
|81.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.28
|11.62
|81.58
|Equity Share Capital
|20.40
|20.40
|20.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|0.57
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|0.57
|3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|0.57
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|0.57
|3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited