    Balrampur Chini Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore in September 2022 down 8.3% from Rs. 1,213.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in September 2022 down 138.35% from Rs. 81.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 103.02% from Rs. 139.25 crore in September 2021.

    Balrampur Chini shares closed at 329.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.

    Balrampur Chini Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,113.101,080.081,213.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,113.101,080.081,213.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.48203.0443.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks898.91687.32888.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.9973.9570.75
    Depreciation28.3528.2128.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.6571.3576.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.2816.20106.69
    Other Income11.7314.514.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.5530.71111.09
    Interest7.7713.846.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.3216.86104.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-40.3216.86104.86
    Tax-9.045.2523.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.2811.6281.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.2811.6281.58
    Equity Share Capital20.4020.4020.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.530.573.89
    Diluted EPS-1.530.573.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.530.573.89
    Diluted EPS-1.530.573.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm