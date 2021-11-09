Balrampur Chini Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,213.83 crore, down 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,213.83 crore in September 2021 down 5.89% from Rs. 1,289.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in September 2021 up 8.81% from Rs. 74.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.25 crore in September 2021 up 5.25% from Rs. 132.31 crore in September 2020.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2020.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 332.90 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 122.16% over the last 12 months.