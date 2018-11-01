Balrampur Chini Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.99 crore, down 17.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,014.99 crore in September 2018 down 17.94% from Rs. 1,236.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.92 crore in September 2018 up 10.35% from Rs. 82.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.82 crore in September 2018 up 0.92% from Rs. 147.46 crore in September 2017.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2017.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 107.30 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 53.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.42% over the last 12 months.