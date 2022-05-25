 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balrampur Chini Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.61 crore, up 25.53% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.61 crore in March 2022 up 25.53% from Rs. 1,019.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 288.96 crore in March 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 237.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.80 crore in March 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 346.66 crore in March 2021.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 14.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.33 in March 2021.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 389.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 32.54% over the last 12 months.

Balrampur Chini Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,279.61 1,212.15 1,019.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,279.61 1,212.15 1,019.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,090.68 935.29 1,894.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,362.20 8.46 -1,433.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.92 82.52 79.60
Depreciation 28.41 27.99 27.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.17 86.10 145.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.62 71.80 304.47
Other Income 11.76 26.53 14.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.39 98.33 318.89
Interest 7.78 3.74 9.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 306.60 94.59 309.27
Exceptional Items 52.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax 359.34 94.59 309.27
Tax 70.39 23.49 71.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 288.96 71.10 237.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 288.96 71.10 237.83
Equity Share Capital 20.40 20.40 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.16 3.48 11.33
Diluted EPS 14.16 3.48 11.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.16 3.48 11.33
Diluted EPS 14.16 3.48 11.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
