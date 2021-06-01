MARKET NEWS

Balrampur Chini Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.36 crore, down 41.42% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.36 crore in March 2021 down 41.42% from Rs. 1,740.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.83 crore in March 2021 up 1.27% from Rs. 234.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.66 crore in March 2021 up 32.02% from Rs. 262.58 crore in March 2020.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 11.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.67 in March 2020.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 304.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.65% returns over the last 6 months and 190.50% over the last 12 months.

Balrampur Chini Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,019.361,072.171,740.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,019.361,072.171,740.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,894.94891.821,970.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,433.41-1.48-659.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost79.6073.1072.77
Depreciation27.7728.1427.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses145.9872.33114.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.478.26213.98
Other Income14.4211.1321.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.8919.39235.22
Interest9.625.0317.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax309.2714.36217.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax309.2714.36217.91
Tax71.44-8.04-16.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities237.8322.40234.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period237.8322.40234.84
Equity Share Capital21.0021.0022.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.331.0710.67
Diluted EPS11.331.0710.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.331.0710.67
Diluted EPS11.331.0710.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balrampur Chini #Balrampur Chini Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:11 pm

