Balrampur Chini Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.36 crore, down 41.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.36 crore in March 2021 down 41.42% from Rs. 1,740.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.83 crore in March 2021 up 1.27% from Rs. 234.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.66 crore in March 2021 up 32.02% from Rs. 262.58 crore in March 2020.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 11.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.67 in March 2020.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 304.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.65% returns over the last 6 months and 190.50% over the last 12 months.