Balrampur Chini Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.34 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.34 crore in March 2019 up 29.43% from Rs. 1,025.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 285.82 crore in March 2019 up 769.52% from Rs. 42.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.12 crore in March 2019 up 7964.24% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2018.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2018.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 153.10 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 50.54% returns over the last 6 months and 119.34% over the last 12 months.