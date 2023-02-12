 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balrampur Chini Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 981.16 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 981.16 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 1,212.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.41 crore in December 2022 down 37.54% from Rs. 71.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.73 crore in December 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 126.32 crore in December 2021.
Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021. Balrampur Chini shares closed at 362.85 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.68% over the last 12 months.
Balrampur Chini Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations981.161,113.101,212.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations981.161,113.101,212.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials944.7267.48935.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-231.06898.918.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost93.8394.9982.52
Depreciation32.7628.3527.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses93.9967.6586.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.91-44.2871.80
Other Income20.0711.7326.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.97-32.5598.33
Interest5.897.773.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.08-40.3294.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax61.08-40.3294.59
Tax16.68-9.0423.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.41-31.2871.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.41-31.2871.10
Equity Share Capital20.4020.4020.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.18-1.533.48
Diluted EPS2.18-1.533.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.18-1.533.48
Diluted EPS2.18-1.533.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

