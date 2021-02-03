Balrampur Chini Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.17 crore, down 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,072.17 crore in December 2020 down 10.34% from Rs. 1,195.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.40 crore in December 2020 down 68.03% from Rs. 70.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.53 crore in December 2020 down 59.39% from Rs. 117.03 crore in December 2019.

Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2019.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 164.65 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.97% over the last 12 months.