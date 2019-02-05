App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balrampur Chini Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 940.91 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 940.91 crore in December 2018 down 6.09% from Rs. 1,001.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.32 crore in December 2018 up 95.9% from Rs. 61.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.93 crore in December 2018 up 58.2% from Rs. 115.00 crore in December 2017.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2017.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 102.35 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and -11.92% over the last 12 months.

Balrampur Chini Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 940.91 1,014.99 1,001.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 940.91 1,014.99 1,001.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 902.31 20.83 944.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -257.68 732.63 -175.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.83 54.10 53.90
Depreciation 25.39 23.61 24.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.29 66.31 70.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.77 117.51 84.99
Other Income 21.77 7.70 5.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.54 125.21 90.58
Interest 2.32 8.34 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.22 116.87 89.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.22 116.87 89.77
Tax 33.90 25.95 28.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.32 90.92 61.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.32 90.92 61.42
Equity Share Capital 22.84 22.84 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.27 3.98 2.61
Diluted EPS 5.27 3.98 2.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.27 3.98 2.61
Diluted EPS 5.27 3.98 2.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Balrampur Chini #Balrampur Chini Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.