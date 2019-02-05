Balrampur Chini Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 940.91 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 940.91 crore in December 2018 down 6.09% from Rs. 1,001.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.32 crore in December 2018 up 95.9% from Rs. 61.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.93 crore in December 2018 up 58.2% from Rs. 115.00 crore in December 2017.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2017.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 102.35 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and -11.92% over the last 12 months.