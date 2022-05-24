Balrampur Chini Q4 Result | Net profit rises to Rs 240.5 crore, revenue up 25% YoY

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on May 24 reported a net profit of Rs 240.5 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021-22, marking a 2.1 percent surge as compared to a profit of Rs 235.5 crore recorded in the year-age period.

The company's revenue for Q4 FY22 came in at Rs 1,279.6 crore, which was 25 percent higher as against Rs 1,019.3 crore reported in the corresponding period of past year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) dropped by 0.4 percent YoY to Rs 331 crore, as against Rs 332.2 crore in Q4 FY21.

The EBIDTA margin was reported as 25.9 percent, which was lower as compared to 32.6 percent in the year-ago period.

The company, in a regulatory filing, noted that the interim dividend approved by it February 2, at a rate of Rs 2.50 per equity share of the face value of Re 1/- each and paid thereafter, has been confirmed as "the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22" at the board meeting held earlier in the day.

Balrampur Chini released its quarterly results on a day when sugar stocks are in focus, as a Bloomberg report claimed that the government may limit sugar exports in a bid to tame the country's food inflation. The move, if implemented, is bound to have global ramifications as India is one of the top exporters of sugar.

The shares of Balrampur Chini, one of the country's biggest sugar manufacturers, dropped to Rs 389.10 at the BSE, which was 5.68 percent lower as compared to the previous day's close.