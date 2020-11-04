172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|balrampur-chini-q2-profit-falls-22-to-rs-78-3-crore-board-okays-rs-320-crore-distillery-unit-6067551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22% to Rs 78.3 crore, board okays Rs 320 crore-distillery unit

The new distillery will be set up at its Maizapur unit-II in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Balrampur Chini Mills, the country's second-largest sugar firm, on November 4 posted a 22 percent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The company's board has approved setting up of a new distillery plant with capacity of 320 kilo litres per day (KLPD) at an investment of Rs 320 crore in the next two years, according to a regulatory filing.

"With the proposed addition, the total capacity will stand augmented to 840 KLPD," it said in the filing. The company said out of the total investment required, it would take loans to the tune of Rs 220 crore, while the rest Rs 100 crore from the internal accruals.

The new distillery will be set up at its Maizapur unit-II in Uttar Pradesh. It will produce ethanol directly from sugarcane syrup during the crushing season and from grains during off season, it said. Balrampur Chini said the Maizapur unit will not be producing any sugar on commencement of the new distillery.

Close

According to the filing, the company net profit declined to Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 97.73 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Net income increased to Rs 1,294.36 crore in the July-September period of the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 862.63 crore in the year-ago. But its expenses remained higher at Rs 1,199.25 crore as against Rs 743.87 crore in the said period.

related news

Balrampur Chini has 10 sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh, having an aggregate crushing capacity of 76,500 tonnes per day. It has four distilleries.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #Balrampur Chini Mills #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.