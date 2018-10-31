Balrampur Chini Q2 net profit up 10% at Rs 91 cr

Sugar firm Balrampur Chini on Wednesday reported a 10 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 90.92 crore for the quarter ended September, 2018. Its net profit stood at Rs 82.39 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,022.69 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,240.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Balrampur Chini is a leading sugar company of the country. It has many plants in Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 106.85, down 2.24 per cent over its previous closing price on BSE.