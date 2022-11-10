Balrampur Chini Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,113.10 crore in September 2022 down 8.3% from Rs. 1,213.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.95 crore in September 2022 down 134.83% from Rs. 83.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 103.02% from Rs. 139.25 crore in September 2021.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 329.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.