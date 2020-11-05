Balrampur Chini Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,289.80 crore, up 50.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,289.80 crore in September 2020 up 50.51% from Rs. 856.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.30 crore in September 2020 down 21.54% from Rs. 99.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.31 crore in September 2020 down 17.42% from Rs. 160.22 crore in September 2019.

Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.54 in September 2019.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 149.65 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.94% returns over the last 6 months and -7.51% over the last 12 months.