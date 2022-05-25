Balrampur Chini Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.61 crore, up 25.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.61 crore in March 2022 up 25.53% from Rs. 1,019.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.48 crore in March 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 235.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.80 crore in March 2022 up 0.78% from Rs. 340.13 crore in March 2021.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 11.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.21 in March 2021.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 389.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 32.54% over the last 12 months.