 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balrampur Chini Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.08 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.08 crore in June 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 1,140.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022 down 83.91% from Rs. 76.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.93 crore in June 2022 down 57.69% from Rs. 139.27 crore in June 2021.

Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2021.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 364.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.

Balrampur Chini Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,080.08 1,279.61 1,140.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,080.08 1,279.61 1,140.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.04 2,090.68 192.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 687.32 -1,362.20 659.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.95 88.92 65.62
Depreciation 28.22 28.41 29.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.35 131.17 88.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.20 302.62 104.73
Other Income 14.51 11.77 5.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.71 314.39 109.96
Interest 13.84 7.78 13.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.86 306.61 96.85
Exceptional Items -- -1.20 --
P/L Before Tax 16.86 305.40 96.85
Tax 5.48 63.98 24.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.38 241.42 71.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.38 241.42 71.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 -0.94 5.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.38 240.48 76.93
Equity Share Capital 20.40 20.40 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 11.79 3.66
Diluted EPS 0.61 11.79 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 11.79 3.66
Diluted EPS 0.61 11.79 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balrampur Chini #Balrampur Chini Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.