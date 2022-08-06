Balrampur Chini Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.08 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.08 crore in June 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 1,140.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022 down 83.91% from Rs. 76.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.93 crore in June 2022 down 57.69% from Rs. 139.27 crore in June 2021.

Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2021.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 364.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.