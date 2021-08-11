Balrampur Chini Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.44 crore, down 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.44 crore in June 2021 down 20.27% from Rs. 1,430.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.93 crore in June 2021 down 44.69% from Rs. 139.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.27 crore in June 2021 down 36.92% from Rs. 220.78 crore in June 2020.

Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.32 in June 2020.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 341.30 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.72% returns over the last 6 months and 149.85% over the last 12 months.