Balrampur Chini Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 948.50 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 948.50 crore in June 2019 down 5.39% from Rs. 1,002.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.61 crore in June 2019 up 42.52% from Rs. 74.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.69 crore in June 2019 up 33.89% from Rs. 134.95 crore in June 2018.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2018.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 135.30 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.98% returns over the last 6 months and 77.21% over the last 12 months.