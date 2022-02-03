Balrampur Chini Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.15 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.15 crore in December 2021 up 13.06% from Rs. 1,072.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021 up 138.43% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.40 crore in December 2021 up 134.38% from Rs. 47.53 crore in December 2020.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2020.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 415.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.05% returns over the last 6 months and 152.23% over the last 12 months.