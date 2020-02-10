Balrampur Chini Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,195.78 crore, up 27.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,195.78 crore in December 2019 up 27.09% from Rs. 940.91 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.50 crore in December 2019 down 40.05% from Rs. 120.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.03 crore in December 2019 down 35.67% from Rs. 181.93 crore in December 2018.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 169.65 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.21% returns over the last 6 months and 59.67% over the last 12 months.