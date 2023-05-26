English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BALMLAWRIE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 605.74 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 605.74 crore in March 2023 up 5.89% from Rs. 572.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 57.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.13 crore in March 2023 up 1.85% from Rs. 97.33 crore in March 2022.

    BALMLAWRIE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

    BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 133.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie & Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations605.74511.12572.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations605.74511.12572.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials386.89353.48392.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.62--6.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.77-4.12-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.9754.2855.73
    Depreciation11.9311.5811.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.2159.2455.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3636.6750.20
    Other Income47.843.4335.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.2040.1085.48
    Interest2.562.961.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.6537.1484.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.6537.1484.31
    Tax25.819.7626.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.8427.3857.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.8427.3857.68
    Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.441.603.37
    Diluted EPS3.441.603.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.441.603.37
    Diluted EPS3.441.603.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Balmer Lawrie & Co #BALMLAWRIE #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:03 pm