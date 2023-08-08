BALMLAWRIE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.68 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.68 crore in June 2023 down 8.7% from Rs. 644.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.36 crore in June 2023 up 9.19% from Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.61 crore in June 2023 up 9.47% from Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2022.

BALMLAWRIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 151.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.40% over the last 12 months.