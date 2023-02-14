 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BALMLAWRIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie & Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 502.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 38.97% from Rs. 19.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2021.

Balmer Lawrie & Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 511.12 548.38 502.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 511.12 548.38 502.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 353.48 393.07 346.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.12 2.14 5.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.28 57.06 58.86
Depreciation 11.58 11.58 11.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.24 59.65 53.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.67 24.89 21.95
Other Income 3.43 13.53 4.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.10 38.41 26.88
Interest 2.96 1.62 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.14 36.80 25.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.14 36.80 25.04
Tax 9.76 10.69 5.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.38 26.11 19.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.38 26.11 19.70
Equity Share Capital 171.00 171.00 171.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.53 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.53 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.53 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.53 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited