BALMLAWRIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 502.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 38.97% from Rs. 19.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2021.