    BALMLAWRIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 502.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 38.97% from Rs. 19.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2021.

    BALMLAWRIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

    BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 117.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie & Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations511.12548.38502.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations511.12548.38502.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials353.48393.07346.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.122.145.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.2857.0658.86
    Depreciation11.5811.5811.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.2459.6553.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6724.8921.95
    Other Income3.4313.534.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1038.4126.88
    Interest2.961.621.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.1436.8025.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.1436.8025.04
    Tax9.7610.695.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3826.1119.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3826.1119.70
    Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.531.15
    Diluted EPS1.601.531.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.531.15
    Diluted EPS1.601.531.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am