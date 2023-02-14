BALMLAWRIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.12 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 502.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 38.97% from Rs. 19.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2021.

BALMLAWRIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 117.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.