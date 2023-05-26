BALMLAWRIE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.05 crore, up 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.05 crore in March 2023 up 5.68% from Rs. 575.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.60 crore in March 2023 down 5.45% from Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.62 crore in March 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 79.76 crore in March 2022.

BALMLAWRIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2022.

BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 133.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.