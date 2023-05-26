English
    BALMLAWRIE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.05 crore, up 5.68% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 608.05 crore in March 2023 up 5.68% from Rs. 575.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.60 crore in March 2023 down 5.45% from Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.62 crore in March 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 79.76 crore in March 2022.

    BALMLAWRIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2022.

    BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 133.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie & Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations608.05514.01575.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations608.05514.01575.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials382.14353.31392.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.62--6.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.45-4.12-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.1554.4555.89
    Depreciation14.3814.4514.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.2460.3456.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0735.5750.20
    Other Income17.173.4815.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2439.0565.69
    Interest4.515.103.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7333.9562.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7333.9562.50
    Tax25.819.7626.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9224.1935.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9224.1935.87
    Minority Interest1.311.270.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates18.3710.5410.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.6036.0047.17
    Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.612.102.76
    Diluted EPS2.612.102.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.612.102.76
    Diluted EPS2.612.102.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:26 pm