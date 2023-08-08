English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BALMLAWRIE Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 592.29 crore, down 8.6% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 592.29 crore in June 2023 down 8.6% from Rs. 648.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.31 crore in June 2023 up 2.11% from Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.91 crore in June 2023 up 7.63% from Rs. 69.60 crore in June 2022.

    BALMLAWRIE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in June 2022.

    BALMLAWRIE shares closed at 151.75 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.03% returns over the last 6 months and 28.38% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie & Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations592.29608.05648.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations592.29608.05648.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials383.47382.14471.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.8432.624.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.786.45-18.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.3579.1560.38
    Depreciation14.8614.3814.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.1355.2468.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.8738.0747.24
    Other Income10.1817.178.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0555.2455.52
    Interest6.274.514.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.7950.7350.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.7950.7350.85
    Tax12.0925.8111.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.7024.9239.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.7024.9239.67
    Minority Interest1.461.310.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.1518.3715.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.3144.6056.13
    Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.352.613.28
    Diluted EPS3.352.613.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.352.613.28
    Diluted EPS3.352.613.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balmer Lawrie & Co #BALMLAWRIE #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!