Balmer Lawrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore in September 2022 up 13.08% from Rs. 484.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 22.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.99 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021.
Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2021.
|Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 113.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.36% over the last 12 months.
|Balmer Lawrie and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|548.38
|644.74
|484.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|548.38
|644.74
|484.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|393.07
|467.12
|349.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.72
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.14
|-13.56
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.06
|60.19
|55.66
|Depreciation
|11.58
|11.84
|11.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.65
|67.34
|51.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.89
|47.09
|18.16
|Other Income
|13.53
|8.31
|12.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.41
|55.40
|30.64
|Interest
|1.62
|2.68
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.80
|52.72
|29.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.80
|52.72
|29.91
|Tax
|10.69
|11.18
|7.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.11
|41.54
|22.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.11
|41.54
|22.39
|Equity Share Capital
|171.00
|171.00
|171.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.53
|2.43
|1.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.53
|2.43
|1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.53
|2.43
|1.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.53
|2.43
|1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited