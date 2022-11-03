Balmer Lawrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 548.38 644.74 484.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 548.38 644.74 484.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 393.07 467.12 349.57 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.72 0.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.14 -13.56 -1.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 57.06 60.19 55.66 Depreciation 11.58 11.84 11.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.65 67.34 51.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.89 47.09 18.16 Other Income 13.53 8.31 12.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.41 55.40 30.64 Interest 1.62 2.68 0.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.80 52.72 29.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.80 52.72 29.91 Tax 10.69 11.18 7.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.11 41.54 22.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.11 41.54 22.39 Equity Share Capital 171.00 171.00 171.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.53 2.43 1.31 Diluted EPS 1.53 2.43 1.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.53 2.43 1.31 Diluted EPS 1.53 2.43 1.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited