    Balmer Lawrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore in September 2022 up 13.08% from Rs. 484.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 22.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.99 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021.

    Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2021.

    Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 113.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.36% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations548.38644.74484.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations548.38644.74484.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.07467.12349.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.720.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.14-13.56-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0660.1955.66
    Depreciation11.5811.8411.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.6567.3451.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8947.0918.16
    Other Income13.538.3112.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4155.4030.64
    Interest1.622.680.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.8052.7229.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.8052.7229.91
    Tax10.6911.187.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1141.5422.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1141.5422.39
    Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.532.431.31
    Diluted EPS1.532.431.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.532.431.31
    Diluted EPS1.532.431.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

