Balmer Lawrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.38 crore in September 2022 up 13.08% from Rs. 484.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 22.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.99 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2021.