 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balmer Lawrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.74 crore, up 33.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 644.74 crore in June 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 483.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2022 up 80.35% from Rs. 23.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2022 up 50.9% from Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2021.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.

Balmer Lawrie and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 644.74 572.04 483.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 644.74 572.04 483.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 467.12 392.57 338.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.72 6.58 1.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.56 -0.53 -9.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.19 55.73 56.69
Depreciation 11.84 11.85 11.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.34 55.64 60.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.09 50.20 23.23
Other Income 8.31 35.28 9.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.40 85.48 32.94
Interest 2.68 1.17 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.72 84.31 30.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.72 84.31 30.89
Tax 11.18 26.63 7.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.54 57.68 23.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.54 57.68 23.03
Equity Share Capital 171.00 171.00 171.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 3.37 1.35
Diluted EPS 2.43 3.37 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 3.37 1.35
Diluted EPS 2.43 3.37 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balmer Lawrie #Balmer Lawrie and Company #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.