Balmer Lawrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.74 crore, up 33.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.74 crore in June 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 483.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2022 up 80.35% from Rs. 23.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2022 up 50.9% from Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2021.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.