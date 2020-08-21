172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|balmer-lawrie-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-274-63-crore-down-36-27-y-o-y-5736511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST

Balmer Lawrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.63 crore, down 36.27% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.63 crore in June 2020 down 36.27% from Rs. 430.96 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2020 down 122.63% from Rs. 28.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2020 down 90.38% from Rs. 55.91 crore in June 2019.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.15 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations274.63344.16430.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations274.63344.16430.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.03191.56274.79
Purchase of Traded Goods--3.922.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.55-6.70-4.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost60.5937.5758.31
Depreciation11.0215.588.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.6044.1053.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.1558.1137.20
Other Income8.5141.909.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.64100.0147.06
Interest1.962.801.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.6097.2145.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-7.6097.2145.11
Tax-1.2522.2817.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.3674.9328.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.3674.9328.09
Equity Share Capital171.00171.00114.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.374.382.46
Diluted EPS-0.374.382.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.374.382.46
Diluted EPS-0.374.382.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Balmer Lawrie #Balmer Lawrie and Company #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results

