Balmer Lawrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.63 crore, down 36.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.63 crore in June 2020 down 36.27% from Rs. 430.96 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2020 down 122.63% from Rs. 28.09 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2020 down 90.38% from Rs. 55.91 crore in June 2019.
Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.15 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.
|Balmer Lawrie and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.63
|344.16
|430.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.63
|344.16
|430.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.03
|191.56
|274.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.92
|2.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.55
|-6.70
|-4.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.59
|37.57
|58.31
|Depreciation
|11.02
|15.58
|8.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.60
|44.10
|53.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.15
|58.11
|37.20
|Other Income
|8.51
|41.90
|9.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.64
|100.01
|47.06
|Interest
|1.96
|2.80
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.60
|97.21
|45.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.60
|97.21
|45.11
|Tax
|-1.25
|22.28
|17.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.36
|74.93
|28.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.36
|74.93
|28.09
|Equity Share Capital
|171.00
|171.00
|114.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|4.38
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|4.38
|2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|4.38
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|4.38
|2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am