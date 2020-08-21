Balmer Lawrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.63 crore, down 36.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.63 crore in June 2020 down 36.27% from Rs. 430.96 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2020 down 122.63% from Rs. 28.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2020 down 90.38% from Rs. 55.91 crore in June 2019.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.15 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.