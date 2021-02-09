Balmer Lawrie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 388.46 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.46 crore in December 2020 up 4.22% from Rs. 372.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2020 down 67.23% from Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.73 crore in December 2020 down 39.99% from Rs. 56.21 crore in December 2019.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2019.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 120.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.25% over the last 12 months.