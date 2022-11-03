 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balmer Lawrie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.43 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 551.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 488.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 26.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.34 crore in September 2022 up 18.82% from Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2021.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2021.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 113.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.36% over the last 12 months.

Balmer Lawrie and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 551.43 648.00 488.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 551.43 648.00 488.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 392.95 471.66 349.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.72 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.14 -18.25 -1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.23 60.38 55.82
Depreciation 13.89 14.08 13.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.48 68.16 52.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.74 47.24 18.34
Other Income 7.71 8.28 7.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.45 55.52 25.41
Interest 3.67 4.67 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.78 50.85 22.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.78 50.85 22.65
Tax 10.69 11.18 7.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.09 39.67 15.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.09 39.67 15.14
Minority Interest 0.89 0.75 0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.14 15.71 11.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.13 56.13 26.96
Equity Share Capital 171.00 171.00 171.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 3.28 1.58
Diluted EPS 2.06 3.28 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 3.28 1.58
Diluted EPS 2.06 3.28 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
