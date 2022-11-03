Balmer Lawrie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.43 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 488.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 26.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.34 crore in September 2022 up 18.82% from Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2021.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2021.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 113.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.36% over the last 12 months.