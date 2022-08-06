 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balmer Lawrie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 648.00 crore, up 33.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 648.00 crore in June 2022 up 33.3% from Rs. 486.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.60 crore in June 2022 up 49.81% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in June 2021.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.

Balmer Lawrie and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 648.00 575.36 486.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 648.00 575.36 486.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 471.66 392.63 338.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.72 6.58 1.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.25 -0.53 -9.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.38 55.89 56.85
Depreciation 14.08 14.07 13.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.16 56.51 60.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.24 50.20 22.85
Other Income 8.28 15.49 9.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.52 65.69 32.50
Interest 4.67 3.19 3.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.85 62.50 28.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.85 62.50 28.72
Tax 11.18 26.63 7.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.67 35.87 20.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.67 35.87 20.86
Minority Interest 0.75 0.82 0.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.71 10.49 15.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.13 47.17 36.74
Equity Share Capital 171.00 171.00 171.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 2.76 2.15
Diluted EPS 3.28 2.76 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 2.76 2.15
Diluted EPS 3.28 2.76 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

