    Balmer Lawrie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 648.00 crore, up 33.3% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 648.00 crore in June 2022 up 33.3% from Rs. 486.12 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.60 crore in June 2022 up 49.81% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021.

    Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in June 2021.

    Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 115.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations648.00575.36486.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations648.00575.36486.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials471.66392.63338.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.726.581.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.25-0.53-9.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3855.8956.85
    Depreciation14.0814.0713.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.1656.5160.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.2450.2022.85
    Other Income8.2815.499.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5265.6932.50
    Interest4.673.193.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8562.5028.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8562.5028.72
    Tax11.1826.637.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.6735.8720.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.6735.8720.86
    Minority Interest0.750.820.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates15.7110.4915.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.1347.1736.74
    Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.282.762.15
    Diluted EPS3.282.762.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.282.762.15
    Diluted EPS3.282.762.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
