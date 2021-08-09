Balmer Lawrie Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 486.12 crore, up 75.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.12 crore in June 2021 up 75.58% from Rs. 276.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2021 up 1027.08% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021 up 637.46% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2020.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 136.90 on August 06, 2021 (NSE)