Balmer Lawrie Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 486.12 crore, up 75.58% Y-o-Y

August 09, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 486.12 crore in June 2021 up 75.58% from Rs. 276.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2021 up 1027.08% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021 up 637.46% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2020.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 136.90 on August 06, 2021 (NSE)

Balmer Lawrie and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations486.12498.78345.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations486.12498.78345.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials338.50336.18191.86
Purchase of Traded Goods1.990.263.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.01-9.59-6.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.8540.2237.83
Depreciation13.9614.4919.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.9841.6554.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8575.5744.08
Other Income9.6616.2719.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5091.8463.22
Interest3.792.964.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7288.8858.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.7288.8858.63
Tax7.8624.0422.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8664.8436.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.8664.8436.36
Minority Interest0.87--1.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates15.019.339.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.7474.1747.14
Equity Share Capital171.00171.00171.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.154.402.76
Diluted EPS2.154.402.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.154.402.76
Diluted EPS2.154.402.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Balmer Lawrie #Balmer Lawrie and Company #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2021 10:33 am

