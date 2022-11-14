English
    Balmer Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.27 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.27 crore in September 2022 up 8.18% from Rs. 64.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.71 crore in September 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 64.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.07 crore in September 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2021.

    Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 31.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.00 in September 2021.

    Balmer Invest shares closed at 357.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie Investment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.271.3964.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.271.3964.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.210.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.001.1364.70
    Other Income0.07----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.071.1364.70
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.071.1364.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.071.1364.70
    Tax0.360.290.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.710.8464.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.710.8464.37
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.410.3829.00
    Diluted EPS31.410.3829.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.410.3829.00
    Diluted EPS31.410.3829.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm