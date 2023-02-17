Balmer Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 42.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 43.86% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 42.15% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 363.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.