Balmer Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 13.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in December 2021 down 13.44% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021 down 13.09% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021 down 11.68% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020.

Balmer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2020.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 380.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.