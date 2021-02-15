Balmer Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 30.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2020 down 30.37% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 down 30.84% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020 down 30.81% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2019.

Balmer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2019.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 401.45 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.58% returns over the last 6 months and -3.75% over the last 12 months.