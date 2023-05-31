English
    Balmer Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.36 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 610.36 crore in March 2023 up 5.85% from Rs. 576.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.25 crore in March 2023 down 40.1% from Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.85 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 80.90 crore in March 2022.

    Balmer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.50 in March 2022.

    Balmer Invest shares closed at 413.40 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations610.36515.87576.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations610.36515.87576.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials382.14353.31392.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods----6.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.45-4.12-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.2054.5055.94
    Depreciation14.3814.4514.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies22.200.7513.48
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.7959.5950.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1937.3844.26
    Other Income17.283.3822.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.4740.7666.83
    Interest4.515.103.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.9735.6763.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.9735.6763.64
    Tax26.4610.2126.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5125.4636.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5125.4636.68
    Minority Interest-15.73-12.48--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates17.4711.4410.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.2524.4247.17
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7311.0013.50
    Diluted EPS12.7311.0013.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7311.0013.50
    Diluted EPS12.7311.0013.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm