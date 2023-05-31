Balmer Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.36 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.36 crore in March 2023 up 5.85% from Rs. 576.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.25 crore in March 2023 down 40.1% from Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.85 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 80.90 crore in March 2022.

Balmer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.50 in March 2022.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 413.40 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.